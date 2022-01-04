F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

FNB stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

