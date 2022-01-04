Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) Insider Philip O’Quigley Acquires 500,000 Shares

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) insider Philip O’Quigley bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($53,901.09).

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 8.09 ($0.11) on Tuesday. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

