Falconswap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $77,662.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

