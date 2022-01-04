Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.