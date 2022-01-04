FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) versus Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Critical Contrast

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get FAT Brands alerts:

17.5% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FAT Brands and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Main Street Capital 117.18% 10.79% 5.70%

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Main Street Capital pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Main Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 12.12 -$14.86 million N/A N/A Main Street Capital $222.61 million 13.88 $29.38 million $4.64 9.57

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FAT Brands and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats FAT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.