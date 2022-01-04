Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $26,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.