FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,541 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

