FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,541 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

