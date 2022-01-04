FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

