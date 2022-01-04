Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FDLB remained flat at $$95.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51.

Get Fidelity Federal Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.