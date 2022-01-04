Filecoin Price Hits $37.71 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $556.54 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $37.71 or 0.00079632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.00 or 0.08154867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,248.12 or 0.99767508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003037 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 144,990,812 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

