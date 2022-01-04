Financial Comparison: BTCS (BTCS) & Its Peers

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 390 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BTCS to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s peers have a beta of -20.29, suggesting that their average share price is 2,129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTCS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A -$2.56 million -0.76 BTCS Competitors $1.76 billion $336.22 million -34.93

BTCS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BTCS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2508 12748 23618 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.14%. Given BTCS’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -126.22% -142.80% -5.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTCS peers beat BTCS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

