Financial Contrast: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) vs. Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -2.04 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 15.07 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -48.11

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -193.60% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

