First National Trust Co Buys 40 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 249,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $296.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.