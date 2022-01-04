First National Trust Co Buys Shares of 19,000 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. First National Trust Co owned about 0.06% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James N. Woody bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $53,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Quan Anh Vu purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,800 shares of company stock worth $220,721 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

