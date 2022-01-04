First National Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,219 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

