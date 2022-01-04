First National Trust Co Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

