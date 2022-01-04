First National Trust Co Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $266.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $266.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

