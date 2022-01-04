First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

