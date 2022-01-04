First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 32,950 shares.The stock last traded at $92.19 and had previously closed at $91.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

