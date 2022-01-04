First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. 4,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,686. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

