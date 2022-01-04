First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Raised by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

