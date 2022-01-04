First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 97.7% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $531,000.

Shares of FYT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,367. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

