FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4,651.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,324 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

