Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 650,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 522,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$70.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

