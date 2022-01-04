Float Protocol (BANK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Float Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Float Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00075544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.50 or 0.08244136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,224.06 or 1.00508363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007527 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Buying and Selling Float Protocol

