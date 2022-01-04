Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FLGZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,302. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

