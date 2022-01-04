Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $2.91 on Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Flux has a market cap of $649.86 million and $73.73 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00006300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00323161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00142228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00089442 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002238 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 223,269,792 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.