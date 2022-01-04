FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $128.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

