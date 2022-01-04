Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
About Forwardly
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.