Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,752,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Get Forwardly alerts:

About Forwardly

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.