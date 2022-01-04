Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Trading 1.1% Higher

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.69. 362,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 115,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter.

