Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Down 0.6%

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.98. 18,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 134,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,962,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,354,000 after buying an additional 1,628,422 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.