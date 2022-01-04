French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.73

Shares of French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,001 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £8,598.56 and a PE ratio of 0.00.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

