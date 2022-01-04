Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

