Fundamenta Market Cap Reaches $296,929.01 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $296,929.01 and approximately $15,511.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.78 or 0.08226186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,206.68 or 0.99980743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,405,316 coins and its circulating supply is 947,396 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

