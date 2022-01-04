Fusion Market Capitalization Achieves $45.52 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Fusion has a market cap of $45.52 million and $3.78 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,262.71 or 0.99975544 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,540,542 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.