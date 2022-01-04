FY2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

