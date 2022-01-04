FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hanmi Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

