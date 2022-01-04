FY2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

TCBI opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.