G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $454.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

