Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

