Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Garmin posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average of $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

