GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.80

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.49), with a volume of 652784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.46).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.41. The company has a market capitalization of £978.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.