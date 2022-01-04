Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shares dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 690 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 695 ($9.37). Approximately 16,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 35,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £145.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 744.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 882.85.

Get Gear4music alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.84), for a total value of £12,045,000 ($16,230,966.18).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.