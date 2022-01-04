Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 200.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $296.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.91 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.