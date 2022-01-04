Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 199,679 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,679 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR opened at $494.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.