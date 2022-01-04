Gentex Co. (GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 19th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Gentex stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

