Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.51

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.51 and last traded at $140.45, with a volume of 8480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.93.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

