Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.63. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $141.29. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

