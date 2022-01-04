GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 911,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

